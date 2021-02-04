Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Sets New 52-Week High at $41.90

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $41.90 and last traded at $41.45, with a volume of 605002 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.05.

WKHS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty started coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Workhorse Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -20.83, a PEG ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.71.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Workhorse Group Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Stephen M. Fleming sold 164,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $3,612,328.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 399,750 shares in the company, valued at $8,762,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gregory T. Ackerson sold 3,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $89,953.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,896,499.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 907,574 shares of company stock worth $23,512,950. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WKHS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the second quarter worth approximately $2,733,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the second quarter worth approximately $5,264,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the third quarter worth approximately $416,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group, Inc engages in designing and build performance battery-electric vehicles and aircraft. It develops cloud-based, real-time telematics performance monitoring systems. The firm operates in two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The Automotive division operates as a original equipment manufacturer of class 3-6 commercial-grade, medium-duty truck chassis, marketed under the Workhorse brand.

