World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $153.21 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) will report sales of $153.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for World Acceptance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $161.00 million and the lowest is $145.42 million. World Acceptance reported sales of $163.05 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that World Acceptance will report full-year sales of $532.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $524.67 million to $541.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $536.20 million, with estimates ranging from $532.00 million to $540.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover World Acceptance.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The credit services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $1.56. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 6.53%.

Shares of WRLD stock opened at $133.69 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.20 and its 200 day moving average is $102.50. The company has a quick ratio of 11.23, a current ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $918.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.79. World Acceptance has a twelve month low of $43.16 and a twelve month high of $170.98.

In other news, SVP Jason E. Childers sold 1,458 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $145,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,049 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Luke J. Umstetter sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total value of $28,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,058 shares in the company, valued at $3,579,535.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,637 shares of company stock worth $3,809,859. Company insiders own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 524.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in World Acceptance by 175.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in World Acceptance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in World Acceptance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in World Acceptance in the third quarter worth about $240,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

