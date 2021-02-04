WOWI (OTCMKTS:WOWU) Stock Price Up 27.3%

WOWI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WOWU) shares rose 27.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.70 and last traded at $0.70. Approximately 702 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.81.

About WOWI (OTCMKTS:WOWU)

WOWI, Inc, an early-stage company, engages in the business of licensing technology and intellectual property to operators and businesses in the legal cannabis industry in the United States. The company also provides packaging and labeling, as well as equipment and real property leasing services to various companies.

