Wrapped BNB (WBNB) One Day Trading Volume Tops $98.45 Million

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 4th. In the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 33.7% higher against the US dollar. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $154.65 million and $98.45 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be bought for about $56.56 or 0.00153855 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002722 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00054339 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.99 or 0.00155042 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00086625 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00065740 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.27 or 0.00242852 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00042319 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Token Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 2,734,569 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

Wrapped BNB can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

