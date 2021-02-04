Wright Investors’ Service (OTCMKTS:IWSH) Trading Down 4.1%

Wright Investors’ Service Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IWSH)’s share price dropped 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.24. Approximately 12,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 49,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.27.

In other Wright Investors’ Service news, CEO Harvey P. Eisen purchased 582,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.20 per share, for a total transaction of $116,500.00. Company insiders own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

Wright Investors' Service Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, the company, through its subsidiary, The Winthrop Corporation, was engaged in providing investment management, investment advisory, and financial research and related data services to large and small investors in the United States.

