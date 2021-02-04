WT Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

WT Wealth Management grew its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 53.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,386 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 8,472 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management Corp IL ADV raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 355.1% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 47,612 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,732,000 after buying an additional 37,149 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,090,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $64,847,000 after buying an additional 23,054 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 52,629 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 69,631 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,091,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 43,849 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 14,564 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.84.

NYSE:VZ opened at $54.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The stock has a market cap of $226.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.82.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

