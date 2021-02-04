xBTC Price Reaches $0.81 on Major Exchanges (xBTC)

xBTC (CURRENCY:xBTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. xBTC has a market capitalization of $2.06 million and approximately $596,341.00 worth of xBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One xBTC token can now be purchased for approximately $0.81 or 0.00002175 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, xBTC has traded up 23.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get xBTC alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00054581 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.68 or 0.00152308 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.19 or 0.00089184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00065029 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.46 or 0.00240418 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00041753 BTC.

About xBTC

xBTC’s total supply is 4,331,234 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,542,331 tokens. The official website for xBTC is xbtc.fi . The official message board for xBTC is medium.com/@Social.Capital

xBTC Token Trading

xBTC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xBTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy xBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for xBTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for xBTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.