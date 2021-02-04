Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Short Interest Update

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,043,200 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the December 31st total of 923,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 20.6 days.

Shares of XEBEF stock opened at $7.95 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.70. Xebec Adsorption has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00.

XEBEF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

