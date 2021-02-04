XinFin Network Achieves Market Cap of $111.50 Million (XDC)

XinFin Network (CURRENCY:XDC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 4th. One XinFin Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0091 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. XinFin Network has a total market capitalization of $111.50 million and approximately $3.11 million worth of XinFin Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, XinFin Network has traded up 44.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $150.59 or 0.00403892 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 51.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

XinFin Network Profile

XinFin Network (CRYPTO:XDC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2017. XinFin Network’s total supply is 37,642,709,892 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,242,709,892 tokens. The official website for XinFin Network is xinfin.org . The Reddit community for XinFin Network is /r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XinFin Network’s official Twitter account is @XinfinF and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling XinFin Network

XinFin Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XinFin Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XinFin Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XinFin Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

