XIO Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.86 Million (XIO)

XIO (CURRENCY:XIO) traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One XIO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC on major exchanges. XIO has a market cap of $7.86 million and approximately $103,650.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, XIO has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SENSO (SENSO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000027 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000095 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About XIO

XIO (CRYPTO:XIO) is a token. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,387,851 tokens. The official website for XIO is xio.network . The official message board for XIO is medium.com/bombx

XIO Token Trading

XIO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XIO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XIO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

