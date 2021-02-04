xRhodium 1-Day Volume Tops $33,364.00 (XRC)

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 4th. During the last seven days, xRhodium has traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. One xRhodium coin can now be purchased for $2.24 or 0.00006010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. xRhodium has a market cap of $2.78 million and $33,364.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get xRhodium alerts:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003677 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001830 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00043608 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 40.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000274 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00018742 BTC.

About xRhodium

xRhodium (CRYPTO:XRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,320,848 coins and its circulating supply is 1,240,848 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

Buying and Selling xRhodium

xRhodium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xRhodium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy xRhodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for xRhodium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for xRhodium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.