Xriba (XRA) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.61 Million

Xriba (CURRENCY:XRA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Xriba has a market cap of $2.61 million and approximately $7,170.00 worth of Xriba was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Xriba has traded 47.2% higher against the dollar. One Xriba coin can currently be bought for $0.0160 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Xriba alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $112.11 or 0.00305124 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00037253 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003367 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $580.96 or 0.01581217 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000049 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000026 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Xriba Coin Profile

XRA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Xriba’s total supply is 275,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 162,970,056 coins. The official website for Xriba is xriba.com . Xriba’s official Twitter account is @xribapay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ratecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to make fast and cheap transaction while remaining anonymous. “

Xriba Coin Trading

Xriba can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xriba directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xriba should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xriba using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Xriba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xriba and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.