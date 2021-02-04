XRP (XRP) Trading Up 64.6% Over Last 7 Days

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded up 12.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 4th. XRP has a total market cap of $19.95 billion and $13.98 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XRP coin can now be bought for $0.44 or 0.00001194 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, XRP has traded up 64.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00055286 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.78 or 0.00154308 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.12 or 0.00090008 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00065841 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.27 or 0.00242580 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00042466 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00062419 BTC.

XRP Coin Profile

XRP’s total supply is 99,990,831,162 coins and its circulating supply is 45,404,028,640 coins. XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for XRP is www.xrpchat.com . The official website for XRP is ripple.com/xrp . The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature. “

Buying and Selling XRP

XRP can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XRP using one of the exchanges listed above.

