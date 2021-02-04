XT Energy Group (OTCMKTS:XTEG) Trading 130% Higher

XT Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XTEG)’s share price was up 130% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 2,520 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 8,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.05.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.07.

About XT Energy Group (OTCMKTS:XTEG)

XT Energy Group, Inc engages in the compressed air energy storage field primarily in China. It offers air compression power generation systems with a photovoltaic (PV) installation for industrial users, such as factories and power plants; and PV systems without the air compression generation technology.

