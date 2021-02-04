Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ) fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.44 and last traded at $26.56. 40,079 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 63,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.63.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.12.

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.