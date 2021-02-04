Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,515,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 124,793 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.84% of Xylem worth $154,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XYL. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Xylem by 206.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XYL opened at $95.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.69 and its 200-day moving average is $90.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.62 and a 12-month high of $108.84.

XYL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen downgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xylem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.14.

In other news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 21,923 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $2,205,453.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,141,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,247 shares in the company, valued at $4,281,453. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,782 shares of company stock worth $4,388,566 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

