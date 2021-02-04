Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) released its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13, RTT News reports. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Xylem updated its FY21 guidance to $2.35-2.60 EPS and its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.35-2.60 EPS.

XYL stock traded up $3.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $98.19. The company had a trading volume of 46,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,823. The company has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.24. Xylem has a 1-year low of $54.62 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XYL. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James cut shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen downgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.14.

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.44, for a total value of $584,446.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,746.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 21,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $2,205,453.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,141,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,782 shares of company stock valued at $4,388,566. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

