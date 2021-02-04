XYO (XYO) Market Cap Reaches $3.97 Million

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. Over the last week, XYO has traded up 20.8% against the US dollar. One XYO coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. XYO has a market capitalization of $3.97 million and $23,713.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00063562 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 35.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $425.53 or 0.01137491 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005684 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00048995 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00041117 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,711.70 or 0.04575606 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00015576 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00020370 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000172 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network . The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XYO’s official website is xyo.network . XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

