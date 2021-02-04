Yamaha (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $59.38 and last traded at $59.85. 2,109 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 2,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.25.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Yamaha from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.10.

Yamaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the musical instruments, audio equipment, and other businesses worldwide. The company manufactures and sells pianos; digital musical instruments; wind, string, and percussion instruments; other music-related products; and produces and sells audio and visual media software, as well as manages music and other schools.

