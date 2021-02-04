Yamana Gold (AUY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect Yamana Gold to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of AUY stock opened at $4.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.40 and a 200-day moving average of $5.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Yamana Gold has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $7.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. CSFB set a $7.25 price target on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.25 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yamana Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.52.

Yamana Gold Inc, a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. Yamana Gold Inc has an agreement to acquire the Wasamac property, and Camflo property and a mill located in the Abitibi region of Quebec.

