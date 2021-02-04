Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Forecasted to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) – National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Yamana Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

AUY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from $10.25 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.25 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. CSFB set a $7.25 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.52.

Shares of AUY opened at $4.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.74. Yamana Gold has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $7.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. Yamana Gold Inc has an agreement to acquire the Wasamac property, and Camflo property and a mill located in the Abitibi region of Quebec.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.