Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) (YRI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) to post earnings of C$0.15 per share for the quarter.

YRI opened at C$6.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$6.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.51. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of C$3.11 and a 12 month high of C$9.29.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) in a report on Friday, October 30th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) from C$10.00 to C$9.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Yamana Gold Inc, a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. Yamana Gold Inc has an agreement to acquire the Wasamac property, and Camflo property and a mill located in the Abitibi region of Quebec.

