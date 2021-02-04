Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) Short Interest Update

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 13.2% from the December 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

YGRAF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised Yangarra Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Yangarra Resources from $0.90 to $0.80 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Yangarra Resources from $0.50 to $0.45 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Yangarra Resources from $0.75 to $0.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yangarra Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.68.

Shares of OTCMKTS:YGRAF opened at $0.68 on Thursday. Yangarra Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.48.

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. It holds interests in approximately 136 sections located to the north of the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

