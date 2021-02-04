yearn.finance 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $366.72 Million (YFI)

yearn.finance (CURRENCY:YFI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. In the last week, yearn.finance has traded up 10.7% against the dollar. One yearn.finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $32,913.41 or 0.87500569 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. yearn.finance has a total market capitalization of $986.38 million and approximately $366.72 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00053697 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.96 or 0.00148766 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.08 or 0.00095929 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00063334 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.00239021 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00040193 BTC.

yearn.finance Token Profile

yearn.finance’s total supply is 30,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,969 tokens. yearn.finance’s official message board is medium.com/iearn . yearn.finance’s official website is yearn.finance

Buying and Selling yearn.finance

yearn.finance can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade yearn.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase yearn.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

