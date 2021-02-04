YETI (NYSE:YETI) Shares Up 6.5% on Analyst Upgrade

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) rose 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $54.00 to $60.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. YETI traded as high as $72.21 and last traded at $72.07. Approximately 974,904 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,802,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.65.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on YETI. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price (up from $69.00) on shares of YETI in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered YETI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of YETI from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.60.

In other YETI news, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 8,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $463,450.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 2,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total value of $159,526.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 284,368 shares of company stock valued at $17,449,877 over the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YETI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in YETI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of YETI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of YETI by 189.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of YETI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 88.90, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.86 million. YETI had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, wine tumbler, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

