YFValue Reaches Market Cap of $7.54 Million (YFV)

YFValue (CURRENCY:YFV) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One YFValue token can currently be purchased for about $1.63 or 0.00008941 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, YFValue has traded down 29% against the U.S. dollar. YFValue has a total market cap of $7.54 million and approximately $1,534.00 worth of YFValue was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get YFValue alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002688 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00053709 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.57 or 0.00151888 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00082284 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00064150 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.86 or 0.00241278 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00040686 BTC.

YFValue Profile

YFValue’s total supply is 4,646,342 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,633,852 tokens. YFValue’s official website is yfv.finance . The official message board for YFValue is medium.com/@yfv.finance

YFValue Token Trading

YFValue can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YFValue directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YFValue should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YFValue using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YFValue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YFValue and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.