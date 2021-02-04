YIELD App Hits One Day Volume of $4.84 Million (YLD)

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded 35.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. YIELD App has a total market cap of $11.74 million and $4.84 million worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YIELD App token can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000963 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, YIELD App has traded 55.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get YIELD App alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00070074 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $477.67 or 0.01281646 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00057484 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00006203 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,260.89 or 0.06066249 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00041842 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00018489 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00021216 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000175 BTC.

YIELD App Profile

YIELD App is a token. YIELD App’s total supply is 33,320,346 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,694,984 tokens. YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for YIELD App is yieldapp.medium.com . YIELD App’s official website is www.yield.app

YIELD App Token Trading

YIELD App can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YIELD App directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YIELD App should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YIELD App using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YIELD App Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YIELD App and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.