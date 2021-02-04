Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) to Post $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) will announce $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Capitala Finance’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. Capitala Finance reported earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Capitala Finance will report full year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.59. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Capitala Finance.

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.23. Capitala Finance had a positive return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 118.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Capitala Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of CPTA traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.16. 14,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,009. The company has a quick ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 10.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Capitala Finance has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $55.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.12.

In other Capitala Finance news, Director Larry W. Carroll purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $28,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,696.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Larry W. Carroll purchased 3,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,503.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,204. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 8,912 shares of company stock worth $113,131. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPTA. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Capitala Finance by 17.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 244,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its position in Capitala Finance by 107.5% in the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 20,749 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 10,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capitala Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capitala Finance Company Profile

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer goods, textile apparel and luxury goods, leisure goods, household durables, retail, energy, and health-care industries.

