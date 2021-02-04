Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) to announce $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Capri’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.57. Capri posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 236.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Capri will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.66. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $4.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Capri.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Capri had a negative net margin of 9.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share.

CPRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capri from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $28.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Capri from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.74.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI traded up $1.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.56. 4,321,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,493,939. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of -16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.84. Capri has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $46.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the third quarter worth $285,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 6.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,013,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,245,000 after buying an additional 65,446 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Capri by 150.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 14,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

