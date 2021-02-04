Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) to Post $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) will announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Dana’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.30. Dana reported earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dana will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Dana.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DAN shares. Bank of America cut Dana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Dana from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Dana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dana from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.44.

Shares of DAN traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,415,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.09. Dana has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $22.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -433.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.60.

In other news, CAO James D. Kellett sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $32,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,534.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert D. Pyle sold 33,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $589,209.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,719.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Dana by 1,094.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 45,903 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 42,059 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Dana by 198.9% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 59,335 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 39,485 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dana by 122.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,720 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Dana by 2.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 821,417 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,011,000 after purchasing an additional 17,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Dana during the fourth quarter valued at about $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

