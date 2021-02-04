Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) to Post $1.06 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) to post earnings per share of $1.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fabrinet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03. Fabrinet posted earnings of $0.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fabrinet will report full-year earnings of $4.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.36. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $4.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fabrinet.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 13.37%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FN. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.78.

FN traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.36. 671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,370. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.38. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 1.01. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $44.00 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

In other news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 6,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $429,987.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,414,174.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Fabrinet by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Fabrinet by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Fabrinet by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fabrinet by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fabrinet by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

