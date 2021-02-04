Zacks: Analysts Anticipate JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) to Post $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for JBG SMITH Properties’ earnings. JBG SMITH Properties posted earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.48 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow JBG SMITH Properties.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $151.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.81 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 0.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Shares of JBGS stock traded up $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $31.03. The stock had a trading volume of 6,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,917. The company has a quick ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.12, a P/E/G ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.90. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12 month low of $21.88 and a 12 month high of $42.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBGS. Group One Trading L.P. raised its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 1,732.4% in the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 168.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

