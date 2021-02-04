Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $139.93 Million

Equities analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) will post sales of $139.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Motorcar Parts of America’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $138.10 million and the highest is $141.70 million. Motorcar Parts of America reported sales of $127.68 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will report full year sales of $554.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $546.09 million to $565.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $598.67 million, with estimates ranging from $595.00 million to $602.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Motorcar Parts of America.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.27. Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $154.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.90 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of MPAA stock opened at $24.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.31. Motorcar Parts of America has a fifty-two week low of $10.43 and a fifty-two week high of $24.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.44. The company has a market capitalization of $458.34 million, a P/E ratio of 160.40 and a beta of 1.86.

In related news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 2,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total transaction of $45,395.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPAA. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 30.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 8,979 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 6.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,279 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 7,972 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 8.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 81,505 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America in the third quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 4.8% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,913,993 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,782,000 after purchasing an additional 87,875 shares during the period.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, and brake master cylinders; and diagnostics and other products, which consist of diagnostics systems and advanced power emulators that are used for development of electric vehicles and aerospace applications, as well as power electronic products for the development and production of electric vehicles and turbochargers.

