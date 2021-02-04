Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) to Announce $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Repligen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. Repligen reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 55%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Repligen will report full-year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Repligen.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.12. Repligen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $94.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Repligen from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp began coverage on Repligen in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.17.

In other Repligen news, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.69, for a total transaction of $137,256.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,144,805.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.80, for a total transaction of $3,716,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 253,327 shares in the company, valued at $47,068,156.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,245 shares of company stock valued at $5,104,778. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Repligen by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Repligen by 1.1% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Repligen by 3.5% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Repligen by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 19,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $213.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 13.67 and a quick ratio of 12.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $202.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.13. Repligen has a 1-year low of $78.41 and a 1-year high of $226.97. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 260.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

