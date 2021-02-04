Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) to Announce $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) will report earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Urban Outfitters posted earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 42%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $969.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.53 million. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 2.30%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share.

URBN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Urban Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.10.

In other news, CEO Trish Donnelly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,081. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,192 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 53,539 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. 69.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

URBN traded up $1.02 on Thursday, reaching $29.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,347,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,121. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.05. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -364.38, a P/E/G ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61. Urban Outfitters has a 52-week low of $12.28 and a 52-week high of $32.86.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

