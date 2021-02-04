Zacks: Analysts Expect Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.70 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) will announce sales of $4.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Abeona Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.00 million and the lowest is $3.00 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $11.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $14.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Abeona Therapeutics.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.00 million.

ABEO has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Abeona Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Abeona Therapeutics from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (up previously from $2.00) on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Abeona Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.71.

Shares of ABEO opened at $2.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $230.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day moving average of $1.84. Abeona Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $4.34.

In other news, Director Sco Capital Partners Llc sold 31,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $63,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Todd Wider sold 33,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $50,475.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 920,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,181.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 307,641 shares of company stock worth $595,533 in the last ninety days. 19.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 992,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 24,188 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 45,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 25,800 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 92,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 327.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 95,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 73,000 shares in the last quarter. 36.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

