Zacks: Analysts Expect Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Will Announce Earnings of $4.55 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) to report earnings of $4.55 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Alleghany’s earnings. Alleghany reported earnings of ($6.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 174.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alleghany will report full-year earnings of $13.80 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $46.65 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Alleghany.

Get Alleghany alerts:

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.76) by $4.99. Alleghany had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on Y. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Alleghany from $785.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alleghany from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $634.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Alleghany from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

Y traded up $7.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $595.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,237. Alleghany has a twelve month low of $426.87 and a twelve month high of $847.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $599.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $567.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.98 and a beta of 0.67.

In related news, CFO Kerry J. Jacobs purchased 50 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $639.74 per share, with a total value of $31,987.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,113.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners grew its stake in Alleghany by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 480,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $289,954,000 after purchasing an additional 9,771 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alleghany during the 4th quarter worth $27,860,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Alleghany by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 5,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Alleghany during the 4th quarter worth $581,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alleghany by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 619,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $373,713,000 after acquiring an additional 23,805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

Featured Story: Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alleghany (Y)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.