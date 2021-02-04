Zacks: Analysts Expect Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $52.04 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) will report sales of $52.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Applied Optoelectronics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $52.50 million and the lowest is $51.36 million. Applied Optoelectronics reported sales of $48.66 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will report full-year sales of $234.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $233.65 million to $234.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $258.91 million, with estimates ranging from $250.00 million to $266.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Applied Optoelectronics.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 34.83% and a negative return on equity of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $76.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.52 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAOI. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Northland Securities raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Applied Optoelectronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.29.

In related news, Director Che-Wei Lin bought 25,401 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $198,635.82. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 91,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,594.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hung-Lun (Fred) Chang sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,764 shares of company stock worth $376,047. 7.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 311.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 8.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. 47.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAOI opened at $10.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $249.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.82. Applied Optoelectronics has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.47.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

Recommended Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.