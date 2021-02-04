Zacks: Analysts Expect Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) to report earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.52) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.41). Kala Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.63) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.93) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.96) to ($1.89). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.22) to ($1.18). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.06). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,794.36% and a negative return on equity of 93.73%. The business had revenue of $2.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 million.

KALA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wedbush raised their target price on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kala Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $325,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 45,474 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 263,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 82,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KALA traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.10. 3,336,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,186,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 9.11 and a quick ratio of 8.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.99. The stock has a market cap of $510.28 million, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 0.43. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.04 and a 1-year high of $14.68.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

