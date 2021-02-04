Zacks: Analysts Expect Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 4th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) will announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.19. Lexington Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.76. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lexington Realty Trust.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 49.72% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $84.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Lexington Realty Trust’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

LXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.50 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

LXP stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.80. The stock had a trading volume of 83,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.76. Lexington Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $12.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.63.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 5.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 425,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 23,396 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $155,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 10.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 128,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 12,165 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 9.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 30.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Featured Article: What is the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lexington Realty Trust (LXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.