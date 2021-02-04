Zacks: Analysts Expect Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) will announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.19. Lexington Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.76. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lexington Realty Trust.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 49.72% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $84.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Lexington Realty Trust’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

LXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.50 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

LXP stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.80. The stock had a trading volume of 83,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.76. Lexington Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $12.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.63.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 5.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 425,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 23,396 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $155,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 10.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 128,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 12,165 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 9.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 30.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Featured Article: What is the G-20?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lexington Realty Trust (LXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.