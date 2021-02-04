Zacks: Analysts Expect Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $48.85 Million

Equities analysts expect Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) to report $48.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Points International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $55.90 million and the lowest is $41.80 million. Points International posted sales of $107.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 54.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Points International will report full year sales of $209.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $202.83 million to $216.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $286.55 million, with estimates ranging from $276.90 million to $296.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Points International.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $37.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.84 million. Points International had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Points International from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

PCOM opened at $13.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.41 and its 200 day moving average is $11.50. Points International has a fifty-two week low of $6.89 and a fifty-two week high of $19.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.91 million, a P/E ratio of -87.37 and a beta of 1.71.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Points International stock. QV Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) by 461.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 680,928 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 559,728 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. owned 5.15% of Points International worth $9,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Points International Company Profile

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

