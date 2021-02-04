Zacks: Analysts Expect Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.69 Million

Equities analysts predict that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) will post $2.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.50 million to $2.80 million. Sensus Healthcare posted sales of $8.51 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 68.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will report full-year sales of $7.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.98 million to $7.29 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $21.22 million, with estimates ranging from $18.77 million to $26.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sensus Healthcare.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 28.68% and a negative net margin of 52.46%. The company had revenue of $1.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SRTS shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Sensus Healthcare from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sensus Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Northland Securities lowered Sensus Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.38.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sensus Healthcare stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) by 82.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,499 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Sensus Healthcare worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SRTS opened at $3.97 on Thursday. Sensus Healthcare has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $4.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.10. The firm has a market cap of $65.51 million, a P/E ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 0.49.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

