Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $236.50 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) to report $236.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Cumulus Media’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $238.00 million and the lowest is $235.00 million. Cumulus Media reported sales of $285.47 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cumulus Media will report full-year sales of $809.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $805.32 million to $814.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $929.00 million, with estimates ranging from $925.00 million to $933.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cumulus Media.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.01. Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $196.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.50 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cumulus Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

In related news, major shareholder Brigade Capital Management, Lp sold 45,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $292,989.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 250,185 shares of company stock worth $2,036,823 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cumulus Media in the second quarter worth $68,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 67,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 28,300 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cumulus Media in the 1st quarter valued at about $374,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Cumulus Media by 94,965.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 266,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 265,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zazove Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Cumulus Media by 0.5% in the third quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 971,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMLS opened at $9.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. Cumulus Media has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.57. The company has a market capitalization of $193.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.27.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media and entertainment company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cumulus Radio Station Group and Westwood One. The company offers content through approximately 428 owned-and-operated stations in 87 United States media markets; and approximately 8,000 broadcast radio stations affiliates and various digital channels.

