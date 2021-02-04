Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Will Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Extreme Networks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is $0.12. Extreme Networks also posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Extreme Networks will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.66. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Extreme Networks.

EXTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Extreme Networks from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Extreme Networks from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extreme Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $280,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 592,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,048.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Raj Khanna purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $44,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 179,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,881.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 247,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,805,145 in the last three months. 3.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Extreme Networks by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 128,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Extreme Networks by 11.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 2.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 113,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Extreme Networks by 4.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 122,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Extreme Networks by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 802,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

EXTR opened at $8.75 on Thursday. Extreme Networks has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $9.09. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.48 and a 200 day moving average of $5.41.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

