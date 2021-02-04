Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $51.69 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) will announce $51.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Heska’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $52.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $51.05 million. Heska posted sales of $33.77 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heska will report full year sales of $184.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $184.06 million to $185.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $224.82 million, with estimates ranging from $221.38 million to $227.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Heska.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.37). Heska had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $56.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.55 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on Heska from $116.50 to $163.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on Heska from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Heska in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Heska from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Heska from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.42.

In other Heska news, Director Bonnie J. Trowbridge sold 4,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.47, for a total value of $616,935.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,435 shares in the company, valued at $681,929.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason D. Aroesty sold 13,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total transaction of $1,691,551.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,815.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,751 shares of company stock valued at $2,499,737. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Heska by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,616,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Heska by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Heska during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Heska by 19.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,902 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 8,569 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Heska by 7.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 55,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the period. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heska stock opened at $180.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Heska has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $198.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -81.32 and a beta of 1.65.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

