Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $171.73 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) will post $171.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $178.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $165.90 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) posted sales of $162.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) will report full year sales of $671.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $661.00 million to $683.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $670.43 million, with estimates ranging from $661.90 million to $682.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR).

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $181.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.60 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 12.05%.

Several analysts recently commented on HOMB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.20.

In related news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $40,580.00. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 400,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,803,000 after purchasing an additional 51,105 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 169,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 171,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 14,127 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HOMB stock opened at $21.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.97. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $22.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is presently 32.37%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

