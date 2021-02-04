Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts expect LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for LivePerson’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is $0.02. LivePerson reported earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LivePerson will report full-year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $0.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover LivePerson.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LPSN shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of LivePerson from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of LivePerson from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on LivePerson from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on LivePerson from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.

In related news, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 3,750 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $247,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 2,735 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $184,612.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 417,513 shares of company stock valued at $23,884,973. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in LivePerson by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in LivePerson by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LivePerson stock traded down $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $67.39. The stock had a trading volume of 4,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,497. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. LivePerson has a one year low of $14.08 and a one year high of $68.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.23 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.54.

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

