Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.62 Million

Analysts predict that Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) will post sales of $23.62 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Progenity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $23.04 million to $24.26 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Progenity will report full-year sales of $83.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $83.61 million to $84.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $134.77 million, with estimates ranging from $129.17 million to $143.48 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Progenity.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $25.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.50 million.

PROG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Progenity in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Progenity from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Progenity from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.17.

Shares of Progenity stock opened at $6.40 on Thursday. Progenity has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $15.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.07 and its 200-day moving average is $7.06.

In other news, major shareholder Athyrium Capital Management, L acquired 4,128,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $13,499,998.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Alter acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.85 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,335 shares in the company, valued at $185,924.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 4,365,215 shares of company stock worth $14,356,949. 80.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Progenity during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Progenity during the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. bought a new position in Progenity during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Progenity during the 3rd quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Progenity during the 3rd quarter worth $338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.08% of the company’s stock.

About Progenity

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides complex molecular and specialized testing services to physicians, clinicians, and their patients in the United States. It offers testing services for common hereditary disorders, cystic fibrosis, spinal muscular atrophy, fragile X syndrome, and Jewish genetic diseases; pan-ethnic carrier screening services; non-invasive prenatal, miscarriage, and pharmacogenetic testing services; and ovarian assessment reports for women.

