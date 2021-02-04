Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) to Announce $0.68 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) to post $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. Silicon Motion Technology reported earnings per share of $0.96 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will report full year earnings of $3.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.14. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Silicon Motion Technology.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $143.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.08 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 18.13%. Silicon Motion Technology’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share.

SIMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.40.

Shares of SIMO opened at $52.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. Silicon Motion Technology has a one year low of $26.72 and a one year high of $53.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 76.37%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 494,881 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $23,754,000 after acquiring an additional 18,151 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,265 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter worth $321,000. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 131,733 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $6,343,000 after buying an additional 28,998 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,749 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

