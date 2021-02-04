Zacks: Brokerages Expect Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.71 Billion

Analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) will announce $2.71 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.69 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.73 billion. Conagra Brands posted sales of $2.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full year sales of $11.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.90 billion to $11.20 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $10.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.63 billion to $11.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Conagra Brands.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $34.62 on Thursday. Conagra Brands has a twelve month low of $22.83 and a twelve month high of $39.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.15. The firm has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.70 per share, with a total value of $337,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAG. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 102.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 530.3% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the third quarter worth $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 10,010.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

See Also: Buyback

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conagra Brands (CAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.